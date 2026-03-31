In Russia's Nizhnekamsk, all mass events were canceled after an explosion at a chemical plant; the number of injured rose to 72

In the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, after an explosion at the Sibur chemical plant, all mass events have been canceled, and the number of injured has risen to 72, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

It is known that 72 people were injured in the explosion, 8 of them hospitalized, 64 received minor injuries. Two firefighters were injured.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the incident was equipment failure - an air dryer exploded.

Over 2000 square meters were engulfed in flames, and the fire was assigned the highest rank of complexity.

Nizhnekamsk Mayor Radmir Belyaev stated that production employees had been evacuated.

According to local environmentalists and residents, there is a chemical smell over Nizhnekamsk, and a tickle in the throat has appeared.

Authorities claim there is no threat to the population. However, the Nizhnekamsk administration canceled all cultural, sports, and other mass events today.

Large fire breaks out at a factory in Tatarstan: three people killed, over 50 injured

Reference

PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" is one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in Europe. The plant ranks first in the world in the production of isoprene rubber and is among the top three leading manufacturers of butyl rubbers. The enterprise produces over 120 types of products, including seven types of synthetic rubbers for the tire industry, polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, ABS plastic, ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and other chemical products.