Large fire breaks out at a factory in Tatarstan: three people killed, over 50 injured

In Tatarstan, a subject of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant. According to Russian media, three people are currently known to have died, more than 50 were injured, and 7 are missing, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of equipment malfunction and a fire at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, three people died, and the number of injured reached more than 50.

More than 60 personnel and 19 units of equipment from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are involved in extinguishing the fire.

According to Russian media, windows were blown out and property was damaged in a number of buildings due to the emergency at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, said Radmir Belyaev, the mayor of Nizhnekamsk.

Medical services are working at the scene, and the injured are being provided with necessary assistance. Nizhnekamsk doctors have been put on high alert after the emergency at Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

The company assures that no threats to residents or the environmental situation have been recorded.

At the same time, according to Russian media, specialists from accredited laboratories are monitoring the quality of atmospheric air.

The Russian Investigative Committee has already opened a case after the emergency at the plant in Nizhnekamsk.

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According to the Telegram channel Baza, 7 people are considered missing after the explosion at the plant in Nizhnekamsk. Rescue services are searching for them.

Another person was also admitted to the hospital in serious condition. The total number of injured in intensive care increased to 4.