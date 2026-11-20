Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office threatened the international Wikimedia Foundation, which supports the operation of Wikipedia, with being designated an “undesirable organization.” The reason was accusations of alleged anti-Russian activity amid a years-long conflict over publications about the war in Ukraine. The Moscow Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Russian prosecutor’s office said it had identified signs of an information campaign aimed at “destabilizing the situation” in the country.

The foundation was warned that continuing such activity could lead to the organization’s official inclusion on the list of “undesirable” organizations.

This status effectively bans the organization’s activities in the territory of the Russian Federation and entails the blocking of its resources and financial transactions. Russian law allows for criminal punishment of up to six years in prison for cooperation with such entities.

Why the Kremlin is persecuting Wikipedia

Pressure on the Wikimedia Foundation intensified after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The foundation refused to remove materials about Russian war crimes, including the killings of civilians in Bucha and the bombing of Mariupol.

Putin is hesitant to confirm his trip to the United States for the G20 summit — the dictator explained why

In 2022–2023, Russian courts fined the organization a total of 10 million rubles. At the end of 2023, Wikimedia’s Russian branch announced its dissolution due to the threat of persecution.

Since summer 2026, users in Russia have also begun reporting problems accessing Wikipedia without a VPN.

At the same time, attempts by the Russian authorities to create their own online encyclopedia alternatives have so far failed to replace the original project.

Putin’s visit to China backfired with a collapse in Russian stocks – the stock market lost hundreds of billions of rubles