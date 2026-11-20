Putin is hesitant to confirm his trip to the United States for the G20 summit — the dictator explained why
Kyiv • UNN
Putin said that he has not yet decided whether he will participate in the G20 summit in the United States. He cited the domestic situation in Russia as the reason.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has still not made a final decision on whether to participate in the G20 summit in the United States. According to him, frequent trips abroad are inconvenient because of the situation inside Russia. Russian media outlets report this, citing Putin's statement, UNN writes.
Details
The Kremlin chief noted that, when making decisions about international trips, he is forced to take domestic circumstances into account.
I have to proceed from what is happening in the country. And traveling outside its borders too often is not very convenient
Participation in the summit remains in question
Thus, the Russian dictator has not yet confirmed whether he will travel to the United States to participate in the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries.
He also did not specify when he might make a final decision.
It is currently unknown whether Putin himself will represent Russia at the summit or whether the Kremlin will send another official.
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