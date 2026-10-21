In Rivne, the enemy attacked a Metro store

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
01:59 PM • 4780 views
russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the Kremlin
01:45 PM • 9908 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to Ukraine
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 7562 views
The Ukrainian airline "Constanta" won a lawsuit against Russia for nearly UAH 30 million over destroyed property
01:17 PM • 4136 views
The National Bank responded to rumors about Andrii Pyshnyi’s resignation
12:16 PM • 14390 views
Fire Point has received a Danish state guarantee for a $113 million loan
10:30 AM • 17532 views
Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed on what "depends on a lot"
09:53 AM • 24323 views
The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MP
October 21, 08:17 AM • 28050 views
Von der Leyen: EU will not lift energy sanctions against Russia
October 21, 07:45 AM • 23157 views
NABU confirmed searches at the NBU and the home of an "employee"
October 21, 07:02 AM • 24556 views
Witkoff will present Putin with an updated peace proposal - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2m/s
79%
759mm
Popular news
France to deploy troops to contain new protests after large-scale riots – ReutersOctober 21, 04:58 AM • 8680 views
In Kyiv, two people killed in Russia's morning attack, emergency power outages in effectPhotoOctober 21, 05:53 AM • 6998 views
Rubio revealed details about Witkoff's negotiations in Russia and regarding Musk and Starlink for UkraineOctober 21, 06:18 AM • 25175 views
Putin is playing Trump, diverting support away from Ukraine - U.S. Republican Senator TillisOctober 21, 07:20 AM • 5940 views
Starlink Restrictions for Ukraine: U.S. Congress Demands an Investigation into Musk’s ActionsVideo09:30 AM • 15120 views
Publications
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to Ukraine01:45 PM • 9946 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 48390 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 55342 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protectedOctober 20, 05:50 PM • 62948 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 57092 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Pyshnyi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 43503 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 42411 views
Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben AffleckOctober 21, 01:05 AM • 38961 views
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideoOctober 21, 12:06 AM • 36662 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 daysOctober 20, 11:06 PM • 37471 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
The New York Times
Financial Times
NASAMS

In Rivne, the enemy attacked a Metro store

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In Rivne, a Metro store and a residential area were attacked. The fire in the building has been contained; according to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

In Rivne, the enemy attacked a Metro store

The enemy attacked Rivne — the Metro store and a residential area came under attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked a store belonging to the Metro retail chain. According to preliminary information, no people were injured. I am at the scene together with all the emergency services 

- Koval reported.

We would add

In addition, according to him, the residential area was also affected by the enemy attack. 

A fire broke out in one of the buildings. It has already been localized. Residents were not injured.

"Three are undergoing examinations, two are undergoing surgery" — the number of people injured in the enemy strike on a university in Rivne has increased13.10.26, 16:04 • 4404 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Rivne