In Rivne, the enemy attacked a Metro store
Kyiv • UNN
In Rivne, a Metro store and a residential area were attacked. The fire in the building has been contained; according to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
The enemy attacked Rivne — the Metro store and a residential area came under attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
The enemy attacked a store belonging to the Metro retail chain. According to preliminary information, no people were injured. I am at the scene together with all the emergency services
We would add
In addition, according to him, the residential area was also affected by the enemy attack.
A fire broke out in one of the buildings. It has already been localized. Residents were not injured.
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