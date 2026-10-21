In Rivne, the enemy attacked a Metro store

The enemy attacked Rivne — the Metro store and a residential area came under attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked a store belonging to the Metro retail chain. According to preliminary information, no people were injured. I am at the scene together with all the emergency services - Koval reported.

We would add

In addition, according to him, the residential area was also affected by the enemy attack.

A fire broke out in one of the buildings. It has already been localized. Residents were not injured.

"Three are undergoing examinations, two are undergoing surgery" — the number of people injured in the enemy strike on a university in Rivne has increased