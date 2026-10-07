In Pryluky, rescuers recovered the body of another child from the rubble, bringing the death toll to 19.

Rescuers recovered the body of another child from beneath the rubble – the death toll from the strike on Pryluky has risen to 19, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

State Emergency Service psychologists are working at the scene. They have already provided psychological assistance to 90 people.

The dismantling of the rubble and the search for people are ongoing.

The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says

To remind you

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on Pryluky had risen to 18, including 4 children.