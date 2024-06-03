In Odessa, a 20-year-old police officer was washed away by a wave into the sea, divers are looking for her body

Yesterday, June 2, in Odessa, a 20-year-old police officer who was photographed on the pier in memory of her stay in the city was washed away by a wave into the sea. Now divers of the State Emergency Service are involved in the search for the missing person. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odessa region and the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Odessa region.

Details

"The police are establishing the circumstances of the tragic death of a police officer from Rivne. The incident occurred last night in Odessa, where a 20-year-old girl was off duty, in her free time, on vacation. The girl was photographed on the pier in memory of her stay in Odessa. The first wave knocked her down, and the second – washed her into the sea," the report says.

It is noted that the investigators entered information in the Unified Register of pre-trial investigations on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the Note "missing".

The state emergency service of the Odessa region reported that divers of the State Emergency Service were involved in the search for the missing person.

Rescuers once again urged not to visit the beaches, because so far there are no officially defined places for swimming in the region.

recall

In the village of Zavorichi, Kiev region, a passenger train hit a 13-year-old girl. The minor died on the spot from her injuries. The circumstances and causes of the tragedy will be established by law enforcement officers.