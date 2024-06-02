In Nikolayevshchina rescuers liquidated a fire with an area of 1500 sq. m. caused by a UAV attack: there are no victims

Divisions of the state emergency service successfully eliminated a large-scale fire on an area of 1500 square meters. m in the warehouses of an industrial enterprise in the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv district.

Today, at night on June 2, in the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv district, warehouses of an industrial enterprise caught fire due to the fall of fragments of downed enemy UAVs. The 1,500-square-meter fire was successfully extinguished by the state emergency service at 08:40.

10 firefighters and 2 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, and 4 water trucks of a private agricultural enterprise were additionally delivered.There were no casualties - writes the State Emergency Service.

In addition, on June 1, at 15:50 and 18:00, the territory of the community was attacked by enemy artillery attacks.

One of them caused a grass fire on the territory of the sports field of a school complex in the village of Ivanovka, which was also quickly extinguished by firefighters. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries.

As a result of Russian shelling in Mykolaiv region , seven private houses and outbuildings were damaged, windows were broken and roofs were damaged, although there were no reports of injuries.