In Montenegro, the founder of the Russian propaganda network "Rybar" was detained

In Montenegro, the head of the Russian propaganda network "Rybar," Mikhail Zvynchuk, his wife, and three other people were detained. Vijesti reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The operation was conducted on suspicion of hybrid activities by the network, which the United Kingdom and the United States associate with the dissemination of Kremlin propaganda and foreign information influence operations.

The British government named Zvynchuk as a co-owner and chief executive of "Rybar." According to the British authorities, the network is partially coordinated by the administration of the president of Russia, receives funding from the state corporation "Rostec," and cooperates with representatives of Russia's security services. Zvynchuk is under British sanctions, while the U.S. Department of State has included him on a list of individuals involved in malign influence operations targeting the electoral process in the United States.

Under the Rewards for Justice program, the United States is offering up to $10 million for information that helps identify or locate foreign actors involved in interference in U.S. elections, including alleged accomplices of "Rybar," or helps prevent such actions.

Additional information

"Rybar" is a Russian media network founded in 2018. It became particularly well known after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Initially conceived as a platform for military analysis and conflict reporting, it eventually grew into an extensive network of communication channels that Western institutions associate with the dissemination of pro-Russian narratives, propaganda activities, and information influence operations.

Mikhail Zvynchuk is the founder and one of the best-known representatives of "Rybar," as well as a former employee of information structures within Russia's Ministry of Defense. In 2018, together with Denis Shchukin, he created the project, which later became one of the most influential Russian military Telegram channels.

Germany extradited from Japan a Russian hacker accused of working for the largest ransomware group