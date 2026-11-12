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The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia’s strike on a high-rise building has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12372 views

A Russian drone hit a nine-story building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. One person was killed, seven were injured, and three were rescued.

The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia’s strike on a high-rise building has increased
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The number of people injured after a Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv in the morning of November 12 has increased. This was reported on social media by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN writes.

The number of people injured in the Solomianskyi district has risen to seven. Medics provided everyone with assistance at the scene

- Klitschko wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service,  1 person was killed, there are injured people, and rescuers saved 3 more after a Russian strike in the morning on a residential nine-story building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

As a result of the enemy UAV impact, a fire broke out and part of the building's exterior wall was destroyed. Firefighters have now extinguished the blaze. The dismantling of the destroyed structures is ongoing. All relevant services are working at the scene, the State Emergency Service said.

Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: there is damage12.11.26, 08:36 • 17849 views

  Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer  

Julia Shramko

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