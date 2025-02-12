In Kyiv region, a victim of a night attack by Russian Federation

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 32372 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 73859 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 97670 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91508 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122022 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101982 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156685 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101267 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 78580 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 49772 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102434 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 77216 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122011 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147094 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179306 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 77216 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102434 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135473 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137349 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165441 views
In Kyiv region, a victim of a night attack by Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26514 views

In Boryspil and Fastiv districts, 11 private houses and two cars were damaged as a result of night shelling. One woman was injured and suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops 11 private houses and two cars were damaged, one woman was injured, and the fire was extinguished, the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

In Boryspil district, a 70-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Help was provided on the spot, without hospitalization

- Kalashnyk said.

In the same area, he said, the number of damaged private houses increased to 10. Another private house was damaged in Fastiv district. "Facades, roofs, windows and doors were damaged. Outbuildings and two cars were also damaged," he said.

"The fire in the non-residential premises in Obukhiv district has been extinguished," said Kalashnyk.

"There were no hits to critical infrastructure facilities," he emphasized.

Fires extinguished in Kyiv after Russian missile strike: rescuers show new footage of the aftermath12.02.25, 10:32 • 40804 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarKyiv region
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising