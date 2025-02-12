In Kyiv region, a victim of a night attack by Russian Federation

In the Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops 11 private houses and two cars were damaged, one woman was injured, and the fire was extinguished, the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

In Boryspil district, a 70-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Help was provided on the spot, without hospitalization - Kalashnyk said.

In the same area, he said, the number of damaged private houses increased to 10. Another private house was damaged in Fastiv district. "Facades, roofs, windows and doors were damaged. Outbuildings and two cars were also damaged," he said.

"The fire in the non-residential premises in Obukhiv district has been extinguished," said Kalashnyk.

"There were no hits to critical infrastructure facilities," he emphasized.

