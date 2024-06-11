In Kiev, the daughter of the ex-mayor of Poltava, who collaborated with the "election headquarters" of Putin's party, was detained

In Kiev, law enforcement officers detained a collaborator who collaborated with the Russian Federation during the Russian elections in 2022 and 2023. The defendant was the daughter of the former mayor of Poltava. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Security Service of Ukraine.

details

According to the investigation, the 36-year-old woman owns an advertising agency in St. Petersburg that participated in the PR campaign of the pro-Putin United Russia party.

On the eve of the "single voting day", the woman ordered to use hundreds of advertising stands and boards of her company to spread pro-Kremlin propaganda.

During searches at the place of residence and in the Kiev offices of the detainee, computer equipment, mobile phones and financial statements on cooperation with the Russian Federation were found.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). in addition, according to the SBU materials, all the property of the detainee was seized for a total amount of more than UAH 270 million - summed up in the SBU.

Among the blocked assets are 3 apartments in Kiev, a minivan and shares in the authorized capitals of two Ukrainian companies. the attacker is currently in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

addition

It is known that while living in Kiev, the collaborator remotely managed the advertising business in Russia and received millions of dividends from it.

So, during the period of cooperation with the "election headquarters" of the Kremlin party, the defendant made a profit of more than 35 million Russian rubles.

recall

The SBU stated that reported suspicion to The Brothers of former People's deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, who are suspected of treason.