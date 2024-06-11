ukenru
Actual
In Kiev, the daughter of the ex-mayor of Poltava, who collaborated with the "election headquarters" of Putin's party, was detained

In Kiev, the daughter of the ex-mayor of Poltava, who collaborated with the "election headquarters" of Putin's party, was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28114 views

A 36-year-old woman who owns an advertising agency in St. Petersburg was detained in Kiev for collaborating with Russia during the 2022 and 2023 elections. Investigators found out that she earned more than 35 million Russian rubles from spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda.

In Kiev, law enforcement officers detained a collaborator who collaborated with the Russian Federation during the Russian elections in 2022 and 2023. The defendant was the daughter of the former mayor of Poltava. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Security Service of Ukraine.

details 

According to the investigation, the 36-year-old woman owns an advertising agency in St. Petersburg that participated in the PR campaign of the pro-Putin United Russia party.

On the eve of the "single voting day", the woman ordered to use hundreds of advertising stands and boards of her company to spread pro-Kremlin propaganda.

During searches at the place of residence and in the Kiev offices of the detainee, computer equipment, mobile phones and financial statements on cooperation with the Russian Federation were found.

Preparing a missile strike on motor Sichi: FSB agents detained11.06.24, 10:28 • 25461 view

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). in addition, according to the SBU materials, all the property of the detainee was seized for a total amount of more than UAH 270 million

- summed up in the SBU. 

Among the blocked assets are 3 apartments in Kiev, a minivan and shares in the authorized capitals of two Ukrainian companies. the attacker is currently in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

addition

It is known that while living in Kiev, the collaborator remotely managed the advertising business in Russia and received millions of dividends from it. 

So, during the period of cooperation with the "election headquarters" of the Kremlin party, the defendant made a profit of more than 35 million Russian rubles.

recall

The SBU stated that reported suspicion to The Brothers of former People's deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, who are suspected of treason.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
poltavaPoltava

