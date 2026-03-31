In Khmelnytskyi region, a man is suspected of selling his own underage son for forced labor
Kyiv • UNN
The 32-year-old man tried to earn 2,000 hryvnias from the child's forced labor. He was detained while receiving the money and taken into custody.
In the Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officers have notified a man of suspicion, who is suspected of handing over his minor son for labor exploitation. This is reported by UNN.
According to the investigation, a 32-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi district decided to earn money by handing over a 14-year-old boy for subsequent forced labor. He valued his "services" at 2,000 hryvnias.
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The suspect arranged the deal by phone with a person acting under the control of law enforcement, and received part of the funds – 500 hryvnias – to a bank card.
The arrest took place in March while receiving the remaining amount. Currently, the court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for the man in the form of detention.
Currently, the Khmelnytskyi Oblast police are investigating the case.
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