In Khmelnytskyi region, a man is suspected of selling his own underage son for forced labor

In the Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officers have notified a man of suspicion, who is suspected of handing over his minor son for labor exploitation. This is reported by UNN.

According to the investigation, a 32-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi district decided to earn money by handing over a 14-year-old boy for subsequent forced labor. He valued his "services" at 2,000 hryvnias.

In Mykolaiv, parents wanted to sell a newborn baby for 10 thousand dollars

The suspect arranged the deal by phone with a person acting under the control of law enforcement, and received part of the funds – 500 hryvnias – to a bank card.

The arrest took place in March while receiving the remaining amount. Currently, the court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for the man in the form of detention.

Currently, the Khmelnytskyi Oblast police are investigating the case.

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