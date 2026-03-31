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In Khmelnytskyi region, a man is suspected of selling his own underage son for forced labor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

The 32-year-old man tried to earn 2,000 hryvnias from the child's forced labor. He was detained while receiving the money and taken into custody.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man is suspected of selling his own underage son for forced labor

In the Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officers have notified a man of suspicion, who is suspected of handing over his minor son for labor exploitation. This is reported by UNN.

According to the investigation, a 32-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi district decided to earn money by handing over a 14-year-old boy for subsequent forced labor. He valued his "services" at 2,000 hryvnias.

In Mykolaiv, parents wanted to sell a newborn baby for 10 thousand dollars06.01.26, 14:54 • 2729 views

The suspect arranged the deal by phone with a person acting under the control of law enforcement, and received part of the funds – 500 hryvnias – to a bank card.

The arrest took place in March while receiving the remaining amount. Currently, the court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for the man in the form of detention.

Currently, the Khmelnytskyi Oblast police are investigating the case.

Child for a Million: In Dnipro, a court arrests a mother who tried to sell her 2-year-old son25.04.24, 20:26 • 22034 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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