In Kherson suburb Russians attack a man in a car with a drone, strike again at a bus

A 59-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. The occupiers also attacked a minibus in the suburbs again, damaging the windows, but the passengers were not injured. This was reported by the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"In Antonivka, a 59-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive dropped from a drone. He was in a car at the time of the strike," the RMA said.

The man was hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his forearm and legs.

In addition, according to the RMA, the number of casualties increased due to the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A 60-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to his shoulder. He is currently under medical supervision.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, also said that the same bus was attacked again.

"Again from a drone and again the 17 bus. Russian occupants continue to attack public transportation in our community. After 14.00, in the suburbs (of Kherson), Russians dropped explosives from a drone near a bus. There were up to 20 passengers in the cabin at the time. Fortunately, people were not injured this time. The windows were damaged again," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

