Russian drone attack in Kherson region: woman and ambulance driver wounded

In Velentenske, Kherson region, a woman and an ambulance driver were injured in a Russian drone attack, UNN reports citing the Kherson RMA.

Details

According to RMA, the 49-year-old victim suffered a fractured hip and forearm. She is in serious condition.

An ambulance crew that arrived to provide assistance also came under enemy fire. The vehicle was seriously damaged by the explosives dropped from the drone.

A 60-year-old driver was wounded. He sustained blast trauma, contusion and a head injury. The man was taken to a hospital. Doctors assess his condition as serious.

