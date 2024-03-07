In Kherson, a collaborator faces 15 years in prison for illegal "passportization" and assistance in deportation of Ukrainians

A collaborator from Kherson faces 15 years in prison and confiscation of property for illegal "passportization" and assistance in the forced deportation of Ukrainians. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The SBU uncovered the activities of a collaborator who actively cooperated with the aggressor during the occupation of Kherson.

According to the data, in June 2022, the enemy accomplice held the position of "inspector of the citizenship department" in the occupation "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kherson region".

In this position, the collaborator drew up documentation for the forced deportation of Ukrainians and was engaged in illegal "passportization" of local residents.

After the liberation of Kherson, she tried to avoid responsibility by changing her place of residence, but the security service gathered enough evidence of her criminal activity.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 7 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

She is currently in custody without bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and the offender faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

