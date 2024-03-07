In Kherson, a collaborator faces 15 years in prison for illegal "passportization" and assistance in deportation of Ukrainians

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14071 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42520 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36236 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 196772 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179777 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172992 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219193 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248785 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154605 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 6508 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 42520 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 196772 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160976 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179777 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7952 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18436 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19167 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29181 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 37128 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Kherson, a collaborator faces 15 years in prison for illegal "passportization" and assistance in deportation of Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102441 views

A collaborator from Kherson faces 15 years in prison and confiscation of property for illegally issuing passports and facilitating the forced deportation of Ukrainians during the Russian occupation.

In Kherson, a collaborator faces 15 years in prison for illegal "passportization" and assistance in deportation of Ukrainians

A collaborator from Kherson faces 15 years in prison and confiscation of property for illegal "passportization" and assistance in the forced deportation of Ukrainians. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU uncovered the activities of a collaborator who actively cooperated with the aggressor during the occupation of Kherson.

According to the data, in June 2022, the enemy accomplice held the position of "inspector of the citizenship department" in the occupation "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kherson region".

In this position, the collaborator drew up documentation for the forced deportation of Ukrainians and was engaged in illegal "passportization" of local residents.

After the liberation of Kherson, she tried to avoid responsibility by changing her place of residence, but the security service gathered enough evidence of her criminal activity.

Add

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 7 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

She is currently in custody without bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and the offender faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Collaborator detained in Kherson who forcibly "passported" beneficiaries during the occupation of the city10.01.24, 15:17 • 21624 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90