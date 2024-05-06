In Kharkiv region the enemy hit Zolochiv at night, there are destructions and a casualty

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
In Kharkiv region the enemy hit Zolochiv at night, there are destructions and a casualty

In Kharkiv region the enemy hit Zolochiv at night, there are destructions and a casualty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22640 views

In the Kharkiv region, Russian forces shelled several settlements, damaging buildings and injuring civilians, including a 59-year-old woman in Zolochiv, where a boiler room and residential buildings were destroyed, an 88-year-old woman in Monachynivka was killed.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Zolochiv at night with the help of anti-aircraft guns, destroying a boiler room of the children's and youth sports school and two private houses, and wounding a person. Over the past day, the enemy shelled about 15 settlements with artillery and mortars, and another 5 with aircraft. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov on Telegram, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Sinkivka, Vesele, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Doroshivka, and Kharkiv came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

  • 6 May 02:30 urban-type settlement Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. As a result of the shelling by the UAF, the following were damaged: the building of the children's and youth sports school, the village council, the building of the children's and youth school, the house of culture, the social protection department, the court, and 10 private houses. A direct hit destroyed the boiler room of the children's and youth sports school and two private houses. A 59-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and contusions. 
  • 16:10 Kivsharivka village, Kupyansk district. A 79-year-old man was wounded as a result of an MLRS attack. 
  • 15:25 village Monachynivka of Kupyansk district. At least 15 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling by the CAB. Two men aged 34 and 66 were injured. An 88-year-old woman was killed. 
  • 14:20 Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling of Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city by the KAB, 14 apartment buildings, 3 cars, a medical facility, a dormitory, an office building, 8 private houses, garages, cafes were damaged, 3 private houses were destroyed - 16 people were injured;

16 injured in Russian air strike on Kharkiv on Easter06.05.24, 08:15

"Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv region," said Synehubov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

