In Kharkiv region the enemy hit Zolochiv at night, there are destructions and a casualty

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Zolochiv at night with the help of anti-aircraft guns, destroying a boiler room of the children's and youth sports school and two private houses, and wounding a person. Over the past day, the enemy shelled about 15 settlements with artillery and mortars, and another 5 with aircraft. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov on Telegram, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Sinkivka, Vesele, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Doroshivka, and Kharkiv came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

6 May 02:30 urban-type settlement Zolochiv , Bohodukhiv district. As a result of the shelling by the UAF, the following were damaged: the building of the children's and youth sports school, the village council, the building of the children's and youth school, the house of culture, the social protection department, the court, and 10 private houses. A direct hit destroyed the boiler room of the children's and youth sports school and two private houses. A 59-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and contusions.

16:10 Kivsharivka village, Kupyansk district. A 79-year-old man was wounded as a result of an MLRS attack.

15:25 village Monachynivka of Kupyansk district. At least 15 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling by the CAB. Two men aged 34 and 66 were injured. An 88-year-old woman was killed.

14:20 Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling of Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city by the KAB, 14 apartment buildings, 3 cars, a medical facility, a dormitory, an office building, 8 private houses, garages, cafes were damaged, 3 private houses were destroyed - 16 people were injured;

"Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv region," said Synehubov.