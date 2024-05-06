16 injured in Russian air strike on Kharkiv on Easter

The number of people injured in the Russian air strike on Kharkiv on Easter has increased to 16, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Monday, UNN reports.

Addendum

According to the investigation, on May 5, the Russian armed forces once again attacked Kharkiv from the air. Residential areas of the Shevchenkivskyi district were hit. A number of residential buildings, cars, and a medical facility were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with three UMPB D30-SN (unified interspecies planning munition, 30 cm caliber).