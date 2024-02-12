In Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguish a fire at an oil depot caused by russian shelling on February 9

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguish a fire at an oil depot caused by russian shelling on February 9

In Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguish a fire at an oil depot caused by russian shelling on February 9

Kyiv  •  UNN

After three days of continuous work, rescuers have extinguished a fire in the Kharkiv region that started on February 9 due to Russian shelling.

Today, on February 12, rescuers extinguished a fire that started as a result of Russian shelling on February 9. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details 

Kharkiv region. This morning, rescuers completely extinguished the fire that started as a result of an enemy strike on February 9

- the department summarized. 

It is noted that the fire was extinguished at 11 am. Also, the SES employees pumped out fuel and lubricants from the damaged tanks.

Addendum

On the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds." As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure was hit by drones.

In addition, several large-scale fires broke out. Later , the head of the Investigation Department of the regional police, Serhiy Bolvinov, said that the occupiers hit the oil depot, which caused a leak of fuel and lubricants.

Diesel and gasoline mixed with snow, and the street leading down from the oil depot turned into a lava from hell

  - said Bolvinov. 

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, a fire in one of the private houses killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children. In another house, a man and his wife were killed. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
balakliiaBalakliia
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising