In Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguish a fire at an oil depot caused by russian shelling on February 9

Today, on February 12, rescuers extinguished a fire that started as a result of Russian shelling on February 9. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Kharkiv region. This morning, rescuers completely extinguished the fire that started as a result of an enemy strike on February 9 - the department summarized.

It is noted that the fire was extinguished at 11 am. Also, the SES employees pumped out fuel and lubricants from the damaged tanks.

Addendum

On the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds." As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure was hit by drones.

In addition, several large-scale fires broke out. Later , the head of the Investigation Department of the regional police, Serhiy Bolvinov, said that the occupiers hit the oil depot, which caused a leak of fuel and lubricants.

Diesel and gasoline mixed with snow, and the street leading down from the oil depot turned into a lava from hell - said Bolvinov.

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, a fire in one of the private houses killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children. In another house, a man and his wife were killed.