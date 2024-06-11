In Kharkiv region during the day, the Russians hit with Kabami and ballistics: four dead and 11 injured

On June 10, Russian troops twice attacked Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region with Kabami and hit the Chuguevsky district with a ballistic missile. During the day, four people were killed and 11 others were injured due to enemy attacks on settlements in the Kharkiv region. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Oleg Sinebov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks over the past day recorded:

17: 35 Kharkiv, Kievsky and Saltovsky districts. As a result of the shelling by Kabami , 1 person was killed, 7 were injured . 35 houses, 86 garages, and 22 cars were damaged.

. 35 houses, 86 garages, and 22 cars were damaged. 01: 19 Chuguevsky district, Novopokrovskaya TG. As a result of hitting the ground with a ballistic missile , a person was killed , and another person was injured.



, and another person was injured. 18:05 in the village of bely Kolodets, Chuguevsky district, enemy shelling of the settlement took place, as a result of which the warehouse buildings of a civil enterprise were damaged.



17: 55 Chuguevsky district, Starosaltovskaya TG, Stary Saltov village. As a result of the shelling, a civilian car burned. One person was killed .



. 09: 30 Kharkiv district, Dergachevskaya TG near the village of Dementievka. As a result of the shelling of KAB , one person was killed and three were injured.



Addition

The chairman of the RMA also spoke about the evacuation from border settlements. According to him, since May 10, 11,767 people have been evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv, Bogodukhov districts.

Russian army hits Konstantynivka in Donetsk region with KAB, 5 wounded