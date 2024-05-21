In Kharkiv region 10.7 thousand people have been evacuated from three districts

More than 10.7 thousand people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts in Kharkiv region amid intensified enemy shelling, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A total of 10,776 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

