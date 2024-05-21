Russia's night attack on Kharkiv: 7 people injured, two from missile attack on transport company

In Kharkiv, a nighttime drone and missile attack by Russian troops damaged 25 trucks, buses, cars and buildings, and injured 7 people, two of them as a result of a missile attack on a transport company, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

02:15 Kharkiv. As a result of nighttime UAV shelling of four locations in the city, 25 trucks, buses, and 3 cars were damaged. Windows in a three-story office building of a utility company were also damaged. Four private houses were damaged. 2 people were injured as a result of the rocket attack on the transport company. A total of 7 people were injured - acute stress reaction - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

Details

In addition, according to him, at 19:45 in the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, a house was destroyed as a result of shelling, 5 more were damaged, as well as outbuildings.

At 16:00 in the village of Kamyanka, Izium district, a civilian man was injured as a result of an explosive device and hospitalized.

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of combat engagements decreased by almost half compared to the previous day. The enemy made five attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the areas of Starytsia, Lypky and Vovchansk. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations. The situation is under control. Our soldiers conducted a number of assault operations in certain areas, measures to strengthen the stability of the defense are underway," said Syniehubov.

"In the Kupiansk sector, the number of occupants' attempts to advance increased to 13. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka villages. No positions or territories were lost in the fighting," said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

