Russia's night attack on Kharkiv: 7 people injured, two from missile attack on transport company

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80642 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107239 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150104 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154151 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250401 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174158 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165417 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225938 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35606 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 45263 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63616 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57640 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250401 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237737 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224544 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80642 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63616 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112917 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113818 views
Actual
Russia's night attack on Kharkiv: 7 people injured, two from missile attack on transport company

Russia's night attack on Kharkiv: 7 people injured, two from missile attack on transport company

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22113 views

In Kharkiv, a nighttime drone and missile attack by Russian troops damaged 25 trucks, buses, cars and buildings, injuring 7 people, including two people who were hit by a missile at a transport company, and damaged houses in Bohodukhiv district.

In Kharkiv, a nighttime drone and missile attack by Russian troops damaged 25 trucks, buses, cars and buildings, and injured 7 people, two of them as a result of a missile attack on a transport company, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

02:15 Kharkiv. As a result of nighttime UAV shelling of four locations in the city, 25 trucks, buses, and 3 cars were damaged. Windows in a three-story office building of a utility company were also damaged. Four private houses were damaged. 2 people were injured as a result of the rocket attack on the transport company. A total of 7 people were injured - acute stress reaction

- Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

Details

In addition, according to him, at 19:45 in the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, a house was destroyed as a result of shelling, 5 more were damaged, as well as outbuildings.

At 16:00 in the village of Kamyanka, Izium district, a civilian man was injured as a result of an explosive device and hospitalized.

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of combat engagements decreased by almost half compared to the previous day. The enemy made five attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the areas of Starytsia, Lypky and Vovchansk. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations. The situation is under control. Our soldiers conducted a number of assault operations in certain areas, measures to strengthen the stability of the defense are underway," said Syniehubov.

"In the Kupiansk sector, the number of occupants' attempts to advance increased to 13. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka villages. No positions or territories were lost in the fighting," said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 95 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day20.05.24, 23:27 • 89996 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
telegramTelegram
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising