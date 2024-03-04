$41.340.03
In Donetsk region, 1900 customers without gas supply, regional gas company specialists restore gas pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33016 views

Repair work continues in Pokrovsk to restore a gas pipeline that was damaged by Russian shelling, leaving about 1,900 consumers without gas.

In Donetsk region, 1900 customers without gas supply, regional gas company specialists restore gas pipeline

The rapid elimination of the consequences of the Russian army shelling in Pokrovsk - firefighting, welding, and restoration of the gas pipeline - is expected to be fully completed within 24 hours.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin.

In Pokrovsk, the consequences of yesterday's shelling are being eliminated - repairs to the gas pipeline are underway.

 , the message says.

Context

Yesterday, an underground gas pipe was damaged by the occupiers' shelling. As a result, a fire broke out on the gas pipeline, leaving about 1,900 subscribers without gas supply.

According to the head of the regional military administration, the consequences of the shelling are being promptly eliminated by regional gas specialists.

(Donetskoblgaz crews) eliminated the fire and are currently conducting welding work to restore the gas pipeline.

- Vadym Filashkin informs.

According to official information, the repair work on the gas pipeline is scheduled to be completed today.

Recall

Six civilians were injured as a result of rocket fire in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk regionand another person was wounded after the Russians fired an Iskander-M missile.

In Donetsk region , water supply to Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka was limited due to repairs to the main water supply pipeline.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

