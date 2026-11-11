In occupied Donetsk, the occupiers are preparing to open a large-scale facility aimed at militarizing children and young people. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that Moscow used the city budget to build Patriot Park in Donetsk, covering an area of 16.5 hectares. The occupation administration openly states that the facility’s main purpose is "military-patriotic education." To this end, special areas for militarized games have been set up there: a parachute tower, laser tag, paintball, shooting ranges, and more.

Through projects like these, children are indoctrinated with a cult of war under the guise of sports and family recreation, and are turned into a future mobilization resource for the Russian Federation - the CCD points out.

They add that the construction of such a large complex exposes the Kremlin’s true priorities.

Against the backdrop of an acute humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories, infrastructure problems, power outages, and water shortages, Russia is spending enormous resources not on the basic needs of the civilian population, but on creating propaganda training grounds - the CCD concludes.

We remind you

The occupiers are expanding a base amid Mariupol’s civilian development on the site of the former Roshen facilities and shopping center. UAV units are stationed there.

CPD: Russia’s “relocation to Donetsk” program is a digital trap