In Donetsk, occupiers to open a park for the militarization of children — CPD

$45.410.0950.820.17
ukenru
04:28 AM • 5024 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
11:48 PM • 15617 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 16006 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 16995 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 26595 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
November 10, 06:47 PM • 19531 views
On November 11, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Exclusive
November 10, 06:35 PM • 17315 views
Major road accident in Bulgaria — the Foreign Ministry responds on whether any Ukrainians are among those affected
November 10, 06:07 PM • 15213 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow and Kyiv after talks in Abu Dhabi - media
November 10, 05:46 PM • 22809 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideo
November 10, 05:28 PM • 12333 views
Ukraine received no new PAC-3 missiles in October: Europe awaits U.S. approval for deliveries – media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 12248 views
Good news from Abu Dhabi: the OP said there has been progress in talks on another prisoner exchangeNovember 10, 08:11 PM • 11156 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 12511 views
At the talks, the Russian Federation claimed to have captured half of the Donbas territories controlled by Ukraine — ZelenskyyNovember 10, 09:28 PM • 3536 views
A massive UAV attack left Kryvyi Rih without electricity12:50 AM • 6806 views
Publications
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 26595 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 22809 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 20352 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 23210 views
Sanatoriums can become a full-fledged part of veterans’ rehabilitation: MP explains why it is important to preserve health resort infrastructure
Exclusive
November 10, 03:45 PM • 20507 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Meghan Markle
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Great Britain
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 12523 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 12257 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 13884 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speakNovember 10, 04:28 PM • 14139 views
Paul McCartney has entered the top three richest musicians in the world with a fortune of $1.4 billionNovember 10, 03:57 PM • 14181 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
The Guardian
Technology
Heating

In Donetsk, occupiers to open a park for the militarization of children — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In Donetsk, Russia has built the 16.5-hectare "Patriot" park with military-themed grounds. The CPD reports the militarization of children.

In Donetsk, occupiers to open a park for the militarization of children — CPD

In occupied Donetsk, the occupiers are preparing to open a large-scale facility aimed at militarizing children and young people. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that Moscow used the city budget to build Patriot Park in Donetsk, covering an area of 16.5 hectares. The occupation administration openly states that the facility’s main purpose is "military-patriotic education." To this end, special areas for militarized games have been set up there: a parachute tower, laser tag, paintball, shooting ranges, and more.

Through projects like these, children are indoctrinated with a cult of war under the guise of sports and family recreation, and are turned into a future mobilization resource for the Russian Federation

- the CCD points out.

They add that the construction of such a large complex exposes the Kremlin’s true priorities.

Against the backdrop of an acute humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories, infrastructure problems, power outages, and water shortages, Russia is spending enormous resources not on the basic needs of the civilian population, but on creating propaganda training grounds

- the CCD concludes.

We remind you

The occupiers are expanding a base amid Mariupol’s civilian development on the site of the former Roshen facilities and shopping center. UAV units are stationed there.

CPD: Russia’s “relocation to Donetsk” program is a digital trap13.10.26, 03:23 • 33523 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk