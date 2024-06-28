In Dnipropetrovs'k region, rescuers remove a man's body from a reservoir
Kyiv • UNN
Rescue divers retrieved the body of a man from the Dnipro River 20 meters from the shore in the village of Voronivka, Dnipropetrovs'k region.
In the Dnipro region, rescue divers removed the body of a man from the Dnipro River at a distance of 20 meters from the shore. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
On June 27 , the Rescue Service received a report of the discovery of a man's body on the surface of the Dnipro River in the village of Voronivka, Lyubymivska rural territorial community, Dniprovskyi district, Dnipro region. Rescue divers removed the body from the water at a distance of 20 meters from the shore and handed it over to police for further investigation. Three rescue divers and 1 unit of equipment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region took part in the rescue operations.
