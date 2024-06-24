$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman was wounded and infrastructure was damaged due to enemy attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24404 views

The aggressor shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. As a result, a 66-year-old woman was injured. Medical institutions, residential buildings, private buildings, a shop and cars were also damaged by enemy strikes. In particular, 15 houses and 14 outbuildings were destroyed, as well as power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman was wounded and infrastructure was damaged due to enemy attacks

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of enemy attacks, a 66-year-old woman was wounded and significant material damage was recorded in the region. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 24, the enemy continued its activity in the Dnipropetrovsk region, launching artillery strikes and using kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, Nikopol suffered the most.

Also in the Mirovskaya community, a power line was damaged.

Among the victims is a 66-year-old woman who was hospitalized with a moderate condition.

In addition, the aggressor hit medical institutions: two buildings of the medical institution were damaged. Additionally, a private house, outbuilding and greenhouse were destroyed.

Also, 15 houses and 14 outbuildings were destroyed, as well as a store and two cars were damaged. The shelling also affected power lines and gas pipelines.

