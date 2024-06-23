In Dnipropetrovsk region, russian shelling caused damage to vehicles and infrastructure

The invaders shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery. They aimed at the city's infrastructure. As a result of the attack, 2 trucks and a passenger car were damaged. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

In the late evening, the invaders opened fire on Nikopol with heavy artillery, continuing their attacks in the morning. Kamikaze drones were also used to target the city's infrastructure. As a result of enemy aggression, two trucks and a passenger car were damaged.

Fortunately, the incident passed without any civilian casualties. No enemy strikes were recorded in other territories of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

