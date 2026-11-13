In Cherkasy, a serviceman is suspected of murdering a woman: she suffered multiple knife wounds

In Cherkasy, a serviceman suspected of brutally stabbing a woman to death during a conflict was detained. This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sector of the Central Region, UNN reports.

Details

"The Cherkasy Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sector of the Central Region, jointly with the Main Department of the National Police in Cherkasy Region, notified a serviceman of suspicion under Clause 13, Part 2, Article 115 and Part 5, Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder committed by a person who had previously committed intentional murder, and failure to report for service on time without valid reasons under martial law)," the post reads.

According to the investigation, the serviceman was undergoing inpatient treatment at a psychiatric hospital in Mykolaiv Region, and in June 2026 he arbitrarily left the medical facility and did not return to his military unit.

"While away from his place of service, on November 9, 2026, at about 12:00, in a wooded area in the city of Cherkasy, the serviceman got into a conflict with a woman whom he had met the previous day while they were drinking alcohol together. During the argument, the suspect inflicted numerous knife wounds on the victim to her back, abdomen, thighs, and neck," the post reads.

The woman died at the scene from the stab wounds she sustained. As a result of coordinated actions by law enforcement officers, the offender was detained on November 12, 2026, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are currently addressing the issue of choosing pretrial detention as the preventive measure for the suspect. He faces a sentence of up to fifteen years in prison or life imprisonment.

Previously

In Cherkasy Region, a serviceman who killed a man and a woman was convicted. He shot them with an assault rifle and robbed the house.