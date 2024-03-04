In a comment to Russian propagandists, Szijjarto said that Zelensky's meeting with Orban would not take place yet

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not take place in the near future. Szijjarto said this in a commentary to Russian propaganda media, UNN reports .

Some preliminary conditions are needed for this meeting, and these conditions for organizing the meeting are far from being ready, - Siyarto said.

Details

At the end of January, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó saidthat there is still a long way to go before Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that it will take place if Ukraine fulfills Hungary's conditions.

Recall

After talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that a very powerful step had been taken to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

