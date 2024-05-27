IMF mission and Ukraine start talks on next tranche, Finance Ministry expects $2.2 billion in June

The IMF mission and Ukrainian authorities have begun negotiations on the fourth revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, Ukraine expects to receive the next tranche of funding under the program in the amount of 2.2 billion dollars in June, the Ministry of Finance reported on Monday, UNN reports.

IMF mission in Warsaw begins work to unblock $2.2 billion tranche for Ukraine: Ukrainian delegation arrives for meeting

Details

Today, on May 27, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko took part in the online opening of the IMF mission for the fourth review of the EFF program.

The purpose of the mission is to discuss the state of Ukraine's implementation of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies. The meetings are held in Warsaw and also online, the Ministry of Finance said.

The Ministry of Finance, together with the teams of the National Bank and the IMF, continues to work actively to implement the jointly agreed reforms to ensure macroeconomic stability, strengthen public administration, economic recovery and gradual European integration of Ukraine. We have already successfully completed three reviews of the program and expect to receive the next tranche as a result of a successful fourth review in June. The successful completion of the fourth review will pave the way for Ukraine to receive the fifth tranche of the EFF financing in the amount of about USD 2.2 billion - Marchenko said during the opening of the mission.

Addendum

The state budget of Ukraine has already received four tranches under the IMF EFF program totaling about USD 5.4 billion out of the USD 15.6 billion provided for under the program.