"Illegally selling weapons": Vinnytsia region resident detained for selling Kalashnikov rifle with ammunition

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63423 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116426 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121636 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163698 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164754 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266735 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176691 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166810 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

"Illegally selling weapons": Vinnytsia region resident detained for selling Kalashnikov rifle with ammunition

"Illegally selling weapons": Vinnytsia region resident detained for selling Kalashnikov rifle with ammunition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23223 views

In Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officers detained a 64-year-old man who was trying to illegally sell a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition.

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia region detained a 64-year-old resident of Haisyn district who had organized the sale of automatic weapons and ammunition.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

A 64-year-old resident of Haisyn district was detained during a special operation on his attempt to sell a Kalashnikov rifle with ammunition and grenades with fuses

- the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers searched the detainee's place of residence and seized five more F-1 grenades with fuses, two unregistered guns, over 1000 rounds of ammunition and gunpowder.

Image

Measures to establish the source of the weapons and the circle of people involved in the crime are under way.

Recall

In Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia regions , law enforcement officers discovered caches of Russian weapons and explosives, including grenade launchersintended for sabotage.

According to preliminary data , four of the eight missiles fired at Selydovewere made in the DPRK: prosecutors collected the wreckage.

Law enforcement officer to be tried in Bukovyna for organizing scheme to smuggle fugitives to EU08.02.24, 17:37 • 22945 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
north-koreaNorth Korea
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv

