"Illegally selling weapons": Vinnytsia region resident detained for selling Kalashnikov rifle with ammunition

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia region detained a 64-year-old resident of Haisyn district who had organized the sale of automatic weapons and ammunition.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

A 64-year-old resident of Haisyn district was detained during a special operation on his attempt to sell a Kalashnikov rifle with ammunition and grenades with fuses - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers searched the detainee's place of residence and seized five more F-1 grenades with fuses, two unregistered guns, over 1000 rounds of ammunition and gunpowder.

Measures to establish the source of the weapons and the circle of people involved in the crime are under way.

