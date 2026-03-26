Ihor Strohyi becomes the new head of the High Anti-Corruption Court

Ihor Strohyi has been elected as the Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC). This was reported by the HACC in a post on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that by the decision of the meeting of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court on March 25, 2026, Ihor Leonidovych Strohyi was elected as the new Head of the Court.

The Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court is elected for a term of 3 years - the statement reads.

It is indicated that Dmytro Mykhailenko was elected as the deputy head of the HACC.

On February 14, 2026, the term of administrative powers of the head of the HACC, Vira Mykhailenko, expired.

For reference

Ihor Strohyi has been working as a judge of the HACC since the court began its work in 2019. Prior to that, he held the position of a judge of the Sharhorod District Court of Vinnytsia Oblast. In addition, he had experience as a legal counsel.

As a judge of the anti-corruption court, Strohyi participated in the consideration of cases related to high-ranking officials and former people's deputies - in particular, he was a judge in the cases of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev, and people's deputy Liudmyla Marchenko.

Recall

Last week, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a verdict against People's Deputy of Ukraine Liudmyla Marchenko and her assistant. They were found guilty of receiving 11.3 thousand dollars for assisting in crossing the state border.

NABU and SAPO leaders lobby for financial privileges for HACC judges - they want unlimited salaries - ex-prosecutor