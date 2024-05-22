IDPs from Kharkiv and Sumy regions who were forced to evacuate will be able to receive financial assistance

The government, together with UNICEF, decided to provide additional support to families with children who are forced to evacuate. Starting from May 1, vulnerable categories, including large and low-income families, as well as families with disabilities, can receive additional financial assistance in the amount of UAH 10,800 for each family member. This was stated by the minister of social policy Oksana Zholnovich on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

She noted that due to the difficult situation in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, where the enemy is becoming more active in all directions, many people were forced to evacuate.

It is becoming increasingly dangerous in these territories. Especially for families with children, so we, together with the UN children's fund UNICEF, decided to support such families, which will be additional to the national one. These are families who are forced to evacuate, for whom it is forced to evacuate from May 1 from the zone where the fighting has intensified, that is, the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. In addition to general support, which is provided in the amount of 2-3 thousand hryvnias to support people who register as IDPs, the UNICEF Fund, together with the Ministry of Social Development, will provide additional one-time support for each family member in the amount of 10,800 hryvnias for each family member Zholnovich said.

According to her, to get into the list of people who can receive assistance can be:

A family that includes a child with a disability under the age of 18;

A family where one of the parents has a disability;

Large family with children under 18 years of age;

Single father/mother with minor children;

Low-income families.

She noted that so far only these categories can count on additional support.

We understand that it is difficult for them and they are the most vulnerable. We provide for such additional support, which will be automatically paid to them if they are evacuated in an organized manner through funds provided by the military administration. If they have moved independently as part of the decision on mandatory evacuation, then they apply to the Social Protection Department and they will also receive such assistance - noted the minister.

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, about 100 people in Volchansk were captured by Russian troops, and they were not allowed to evacuate under the threat of execution.

