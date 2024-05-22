IDPs from Kharkiv and Sumy regions who were forced to evacuate will be able to receive financial assistance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72302 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105428 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148390 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152598 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249144 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173833 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165131 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148281 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225238 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43112 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37938 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31702 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56278 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50307 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249142 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225236 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211411 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237189 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224044 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72286 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50307 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56278 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112662 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113580 views
IDPs from Kharkiv and Sumy regions who were forced to evacuate will be able to receive financial assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16770 views

Families with children forced to evacuate from Kharkiv and Sumy regions due to increased fighting will receive additional one-time financial assistance in the amount of UAH 10,800 per family member from the government and UNICEF.

The government, together with UNICEF, decided to provide additional support to families with children who are forced to evacuate. Starting from May 1, vulnerable categories, including large and low-income families, as well as families with disabilities, can receive additional financial assistance in the amount of UAH 10,800 for each family member. This was stated by the minister of social policy Oksana Zholnovich on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

She noted that due to the difficult situation in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, where the enemy is becoming more active in all directions, many people were forced to evacuate.

It is becoming increasingly dangerous in these territories. Especially for families with children, so we, together with the UN children's fund UNICEF, decided to support such families, which will be additional to the national one. These are families who are forced to evacuate, for whom it is forced to evacuate from May 1 from the zone where the fighting has intensified, that is, the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. In addition to general support, which is provided in the amount of 2-3 thousand hryvnias to support people who register as IDPs, the UNICEF Fund, together with the Ministry of Social Development, will provide additional one-time support for each family member in the amount of 10,800 hryvnias for each family member

Zholnovich said.

According to her, to get into the list of people who can receive assistance can be:

  • A family that includes a child with a disability under the age of 18;
  • A family where one of the parents has a disability;
  • Large family with children under 18 years of age;
  • Single father/mother with minor children;
  • Low-income families.

She noted that so far only these categories can count on additional support.

We understand that it is difficult for them and they are the most vulnerable. We provide for such additional support, which will be automatically paid to them if they are evacuated in an organized manner through funds provided by the military administration. If they have moved independently as part of the decision on mandatory evacuation, then they apply to the Social Protection Department and they will also receive such assistance

- noted the minister.

Recall

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, about 100 people in Volchansk were captured by Russian troops, and they were not allowed to evacuate under the threat of execution.

Mayor: Evacuation of people from Kharkiv is out of the question15.05.24, 12:46

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
yunisefUNICEF
united-nationsUnited Nations
kharkivKharkiv

