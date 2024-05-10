IDF to continue Rafah operation "to a limited extent", taking into account US position

Israel's military cabinet has said it will approve a moderate expansion of the Rafah operation so as not to risk a clash with the Biden administration. This was reported by the Times of Israel, according to UNN.

The Israeli Security Cabinet has approved a "limited" expansion of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip. The expansion is said to be "limited" so as not to anger the Biden administration, which has been opposed to a large-scale operation in Rafah from the very beginning. At the same time, the Israeli media note that the approved expansion includes measures that could be interpreted by the United States as crossing President Joe Biden's red line.

The Security Cabinet also voted to instruct the Israeli hostage negotiating team to continue its efforts to try to reach a hostage deal by preparing a new proposal in the hope of achieving a breakthrough on the issue.

UNN reported: amid humanitarian organizations' fears of a full-scale invasion of Rafah, an unnamed Israeli official said that Israel will continue its operation there and elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, Sky News reported.