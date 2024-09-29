IDF strikes at Houthi military targets in Yemen, seaports and power plants attacked

The Israeli Defense Forces carried out air strikes on Houthi military targets near two cities in Yemen, UNN reports.

"During a large-scale air operation today, dozens of air force aircraft, including fighters, refueling planes and reconnaissance aircraft, led by the intelligence wing, attacked military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Ras Issa and Hodeidah areas of Yemen," the Israeli army said in a statement.

The IDF also attacked power plants and seaports used to import oil. It is added that the attacked infrastructure was used by the Houthis to send Iranian weapons and other military supplies to the region.

"The attack was carried out in response to the latest attacks by the Houthi regime against the State of Israel," the IDF added.

The Israeli side also emphasized that it would continue to take decisive action.

Recall

Less than a day had passed since the Yemeni Houthis claimed to have fired a missile at Ben Gurion Airport as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was returning to the country. The Israeli army reported that the missile was intercepted outside the country.