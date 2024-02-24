$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34521 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 130250 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80199 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 297585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249531 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196405 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234000 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252192 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158293 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372276 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

IAEA experts are concerned about powerful explosions near Zaporizhzhia NPP this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29282 views

Explosions have been heard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is still occupied by Russian troops, which, according to IAEA experts, threatens a potential nuclear accident.

IAEA experts are concerned about powerful explosions near Zaporizhzhia NPP this week

Powerful explosions at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is still occupied by Russian terrorists, were recorded this week by IAEA experts. This is stated in the official statement of the IAEA Director General on the situation in Ukraine, UNN reports.

This week, powerful explosions were heard at the site of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), underscoring the urgent need for maximum military restraint to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident as the conflict approaches its third year,

- said CEO Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Details

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), their experts currently working at ZNPP reported that they have heard explosions every day for the past week. This included one last Friday evening, when an explosion occurred near the plant itself. The report also noted that there were several explosions yesterday as well. One of them was also extremely loud, indicating that it was very close to the arrival site.

I remain deeply concerned about the situation with nuclear safety and security at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located on the front line of the war. Reports from our experts indicate possible hostilities near the site. I once again call on all parties to strictly adhere to the five specific principles for the protection of nuclear power plants and to avoid any attacks or military activities that could threaten nuclear safety and security. 

- said CEO Grossi.

In February, the IAEA conducted rotations at four Ukrainian NPPs22.02.24, 11:18 • 25807 views

The IAEA noted that among the ongoing nuclear safety and security risks faced by ZNPP is that the site remains without backup power three days after the connection to the last 330 kilovolt (kV) line was disconnected due to a problem on the other side of the Dnipro River.

ZNPP still receives the electricity needed for reactor cooling and other nuclear safety and security functions from its single 750 kilovolt (kV) line, but it currently has no backup options for off-site power. ZNPP said that the Ukrainian power grid operator has informed that the restoration of the 330 kV line to the site is not expected before March 1.

This situation leaves the plant highly vulnerable to further off-site power outages. It is important that the backup power line becomes available again as soon as possible. 

- said CEO Grossi.

Earlier this week, the IAEA team visited the 750 kV electrical distribution station and observed that its status had not changed since the previous visit last month. In addition to the single line that remains connected, the team saw spare parts to repair the second line of the four 750 kV lines from before the war. However, there are no plans to start repair work on this section due to the threat of shelling.

Optional

The IAEA monitoring team was also informed that on February 19, during an inspection of the six main control rooms in the reactors, the team was informed that many of the operating personnel present were in the process of switching from their Ukrainian licenses to "permits" issued by Rostechnadzor, the Russian nuclear regulator. The voluntariness/compulsory nature of these measures was not reported.

The IAEA also reported that its teams deployed to other Ukrainian NPPs - Rivne, Khmelnytsky and South Ukraine - have been rotating this week. The teams report that these three facilities, as well as the Chornobyl site, continue to operate despite frequent air alerts, with no reported nuclear safety or security issues at these sites.

It is noted that the group has recently observed increased military activity (by Russians - ed.) at the Chornobyl NPP.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

