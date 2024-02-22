In February, the IAEA conducted rotations at four Ukrainian NPPs

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 34745 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 131120 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 298610 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250206 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196634 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 234158 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252219 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158325 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372284 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 61797 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 131016 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 298480 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220896 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250138 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23363 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31175 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30907 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 80921 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87896 views
In February, the IAEA conducted rotations at four Ukrainian NPPs

Kyiv • UNN

 25807 views

In February, four Ukrainian nuclear power plants hosted a regular rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency experts to monitor safety in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine.

In February, the IAEA conducted rotations at four Ukrainian NPPs

This month, four Ukrainian nuclear power plants have undergone regular rotations of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency. This was reported by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU), UNN reported.

Details

In February 2024, the twentieth rotation of experts of the permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency was successfully carried out at the Rivne NPP, South Ukrainian NPP, and Khmelnytsky NPP

- the department summarized. 

In addition, the 22nd rotation of the IAEA mission took place at the Chornobyl NPP.

Addendum

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate noted that permanent IAEA missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were introduced to monitor the safety of nuclear power plants in the context of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

Recall

IAEA representatives conducted an inspection at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine to ensure that there was no undeclared nuclear activity and took environmental samples.

Preparations for the launch of KhNPP Unit 3 are almost complete - Energoatom16.02.24, 21:35 • 35305 views

WarPolitics
