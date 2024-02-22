In February, the IAEA conducted rotations at four Ukrainian NPPs

This month, four Ukrainian nuclear power plants have undergone regular rotations of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency. This was reported by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU), UNN reported.

Details

In February 2024, the twentieth rotation of experts of the permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency was successfully carried out at the Rivne NPP, South Ukrainian NPP, and Khmelnytsky NPP - the department summarized.

In addition, the 22nd rotation of the IAEA mission took place at the Chornobyl NPP.

Addendum

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate noted that permanent IAEA missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were introduced to monitor the safety of nuclear power plants in the context of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

Recall

IAEA representatives conducted an inspection at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine to ensure that there was no undeclared nuclear activity and took environmental samples.

Preparations for the launch of KhNPP Unit 3 are almost complete - Energoatom