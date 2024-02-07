IAEA Director General assesses level of personnel and safety during fourth visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed his fourth visit to Zaporizhzhia NPP. The head of the UN Atomic Energy Agency said that he had assessed compliance with the 5 IAEA safety principles, the state of power supply and cooling systems, and the level of qualified personnel at the plant, UNN reports.

During my 4th visit to ZNPP, I assessed compliance with the 5 IAEA principles for plant protection and the state of current power supply and cooling systems, the level of qualified personnel, etc. These are vital assessments for the safety and security of the facility - there is no room for complacency - Grossi wrote on the social network X.

On February 6, Grossi visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.