"I think we will soon have a powerful agreement" - Zelenskyy on the agreement with Germany on security guarantees

Ukraine and Germany have made progress in discussing the preparation of an agreement on security guarantees. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, adding that he believes that a powerful agreement will soon be signed, an UNN correspondent reports.

We talked (with Olaf Scholz - ed.) about the security guarantee document. It is very important for me that we signed with the United Kingdom, with Prime Minister Sunak. We talked about it. We have made progress in this direction, there is a positive development. I think we will soon have a powerful agreement, a powerful signal - Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

On January 24, it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the agreement between Ukraine and Germany on security guarantees.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a security agreement in Kyiv that is valid until Ukraine's potential membership in NATO.