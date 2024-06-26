"I look forward to working together": Kuleba called on the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90332 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101402 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118659 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188708 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233123 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143102 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368955 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181721 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197909 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90330 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85025 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101400 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99067 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118656 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 658 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4032 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11549 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13200 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17224 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"I look forward to working together": Kuleba called on the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29006 views

Ukraine is committed to strengthening cooperation with the Council of Europe under the leadership of its new Secretary General Alain Berse, aimed at promoting democracy, human rights and a just peace in Ukraine based on the rule of law.

"I look forward to working together": Kuleba called on the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine

Ukraine seeks to strengthen cooperation with the Council of Europe, which this year will be headed by former Swiss President Alain Bercet. This is stated in the statement of the head of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, reports UNN.

Details 

He congratulated Berse on the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe and stressed that Kiev wants to strengthen its role in ensuring the future of Europe based on the rule of law.

I look forward to working together to promote democracy, human rights and a just peace in Ukraine. We strive to expand our cooperation with the Council and strengthen its role in ensuring the future of Europe based on the rule of law

- - says Kuleba's message. 

Recall

Former Swiss President Alain Berse beat the other two candidates in terms of the number of votes and became secretary general of the Council of Europe. His mandate will begin on September 18, 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Council of Europe
Switzerland
Europe
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Kyiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31