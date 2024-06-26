"I look forward to working together": Kuleba called on the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine

Ukraine seeks to strengthen cooperation with the Council of Europe, which this year will be headed by former Swiss President Alain Bercet. This is stated in the statement of the head of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, reports UNN.

Details

He congratulated Berse on the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe and stressed that Kiev wants to strengthen its role in ensuring the future of Europe based on the rule of law.

I look forward to working together to promote democracy, human rights and a just peace in Ukraine. We strive to expand our cooperation with the Council and strengthen its role in ensuring the future of Europe based on the rule of law - - says Kuleba's message.

Recall

Former Swiss President Alain Berse beat the other two candidates in terms of the number of votes and became secretary general of the Council of Europe. His mandate will begin on September 18, 2024.