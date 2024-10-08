Hurricane Milton reaches category 5

Hurricane Milton has reached Category 5 storm strength, posing a serious threat to the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula and the state of Florida. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

With maximum wind speeds of up to 180 miles per hour (285 km/h), the hurricane was classified as the strongest storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

Florida has already announced a mass evacuation in coastal areas as residents of the region try to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, which recently caused serious damage. The authorities urge people to follow the recommendations and seek safe places.

