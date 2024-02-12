Hungary's security depends on Kyiv's survival: Center for Strategic Communications responds to Orban's statement on buffer zone in Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Hungary's security depends on Kyiv's survival: Center for Strategic Communications responds to Orban's statement on buffer zone in Ukraine

Hungary's security depends on Kyiv's survival: Center for Strategic Communications responds to Orban's statement on buffer zone in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

In response to the Hungarian Prime Minister's statement about a buffer zone in Ukraine, the Center for Strategic Communications said that Hungary's security depends on Kyiv's survival.

The Hungarian Prime Minister's proposal for a buffer zone on the territory of Ukraine between russia and NATO makes no sense, as the Kremlin is not interested in "buffers" but in methodical expansion, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said, according to UNN .

Details

russia is not interested in any "buffers", its goal is to expand and destroy Ukraine

- emphasize the Center for Strategic Communications .

The analysts also emphasize that the Kremlin is going to "flirt" with Orban only as long as it needs him to weaken European support for Ukraine.

Orban: "Ukraine's membership in NATO would mean that the next day we would have to send troops"21.12.23, 15:23 • 28826 views

It is noted that without Ukraine, NATO will not have sufficient capacity to deter russian aggression.

Hungary's security depends on Ukraine's survival

- emphasized in  the Center for Strategic Communications.

Addendum

The analysts emphasized that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the only effective and long-term guarantee of russia's non-aggression. Instead, Ukraine outside the Alliance is an "invitation" for the Kremlin to continue its aggression

In addition, the Center added that despite Orban's rhetoric, Ukraine is grateful to Hungary for supporting Kyiv in the European Council.

Context

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine will retain its statehood only if it becomes a buffer zone between russia and the West.

According to him, Ukraine should refuse to join the EU and NATO and become a buffer zone between russia and the West.

Whether we like it or not, whether Ukrainians like it or not, Ukraine is where it is on the map. The best prospect for it would be to create a buffer zone between russia and the West - with security guarantees, of course

- Orban said.

US State Department criticizes Orban's policy toward Ukraine12.01.24, 09:51 • 26979 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
european-councilEuropean Council
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

