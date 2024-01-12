US State Department criticizes Orban's policy toward Ukraine

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien said that the United States is "disappointed" with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policy toward Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the US State Department, UNN reports .

Details

O'Brien expressed disappointment that Orban had decided to stay on the sidelines in the European Union, questioning the fight to support Ukrainians.

We are approaching the 25th anniversary of Hungary's accession to the NATO Alliance. It was a joyous moment for many of us who worked during the transition away from socialism and for the Hungarians who participated. And we are disappointed that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has chosen to stand alone in the EU, casting doubt on the struggle to support Ukrainians who are demanding the same freedom he asked for as a young student, - said the Assistant Secretary of State.

He also emphasized that the United States would like to see Hungary, which is a member of the EU and a NATO ally, as a constructive partner.

We are all asking difficult questions about how best to use our support for Ukraine, but we can do so in an environment where it is clear that we support Ukraine. And I hope that Hungary will continue to be able to speak in this spirit, - O'Brien said.

As UNN previously reported , MEP from Finland Petri Sarvamaa initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of the right to preside over the Council of the European Union in accordance with Article 7 of the EU Treaty.

