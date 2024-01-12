ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
US State Department criticizes Orban's policy toward Ukraine

US State Department criticizes Orban's policy toward Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26980 views

The United States has expressed disappointment with Hungary's approach to Ukraine, wanting a more constructive partnership from its EU and NATO ally.

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien said that the United States is "disappointed" with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policy toward Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the US State Department, UNN reports .

Details

O'Brien expressed disappointment that Orban had decided to stay on the sidelines in the European Union, questioning the fight to support Ukrainians.

We are approaching the 25th anniversary of Hungary's accession to the NATO Alliance. It was a joyous moment for many of us who worked during the transition away from socialism and for the Hungarians who participated. And we are disappointed that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has chosen to stand alone in the EU, casting doubt on the struggle to support Ukrainians who are demanding the same freedom he asked for as a young student,

- said the Assistant Secretary of State.

He also emphasized that the United States would like to see Hungary, which is a member of the EU and a NATO ally, as a constructive partner.

We are all asking difficult questions about how best to use our support for Ukraine, but we can do so in an environment where it is clear that we support Ukraine. And I hope that Hungary will continue to be able to speak in this spirit,

- O'Brien said.

As UNN previously reported , MEP from Finland Petri Sarvamaa initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of the right to preside over the Council of the European Union in accordance with Article 7 of the EU Treaty.

Politico: Hungary signals it may override €50 billion veto for Ukraine, but has a demand09.01.24, 11:59 • 33886 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

