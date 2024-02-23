Humenyuk on the situation in Krynky: we are holding the foothold and not giving up our positions

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34428 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 129786 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79948 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 296993 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249134 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196296 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233924 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252183 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158285 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372273 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60802 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 129836 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 297069 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220437 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249177 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23168 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30996 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30729 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 80213 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87204 views
Humenyuk on the situation in Krynky: we are holding the foothold and not giving up our positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28050 views

Ukrainian troops hold positions in Krynky, Kherson region, and repelled five Russian attacks over the past day.

Humenyuk on the situation in Krynky: we are holding the foothold and not giving up our positions

Defense forces are holding the bridgehead in Krynky in Kherson region and are not giving up their positions. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humenyuk in a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked about the situation in Krynky, Humenyuk replied: "We are holding the bridgehead, we are not giving up our positions, we continue to repel the enemy's attacks. Over the past day, we counted 5 attempts (of assaults - ed.). But all of them were unsuccessful. Once again, they tried to penetrate our positions on foot, without armored vehicles, but again left 70% of our personnel there.

According to her, Russians lost 54 occupants in the sector over the last day. The Defense Forces also practiced on the equipment and weapons the enemy is trying to use to harass the right bank.

"11 cannons, 6 mortar crews and Grad multiple rocket launcher systems will no longer interfere with the residents of Kherson," said Humenyuk.

Addendum

On February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian marines securely held the bridgehead in Krynky, and the enemy was only able to conduct a disinformation operation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Natalia Humeniuk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kherson
