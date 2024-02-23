Humenyuk on the situation in Krynky: we are holding the foothold and not giving up our positions

Defense forces are holding the bridgehead in Krynky in Kherson region and are not giving up their positions. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humenyuk in a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked about the situation in Krynky, Humenyuk replied: "We are holding the bridgehead, we are not giving up our positions, we continue to repel the enemy's attacks. Over the past day, we counted 5 attempts (of assaults - ed.). But all of them were unsuccessful. Once again, they tried to penetrate our positions on foot, without armored vehicles, but again left 70% of our personnel there.

According to her, Russians lost 54 occupants in the sector over the last day. The Defense Forces also practiced on the equipment and weapons the enemy is trying to use to harass the right bank.

"11 cannons, 6 mortar crews and Grad multiple rocket launcher systems will no longer interfere with the residents of Kherson," said Humenyuk.

Addendum

On February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian marines securely held the bridgehead in Krynky, and the enemy was only able to conduct a disinformation operation.