What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Humanitarian aid for children in Kherson region: international experts to help work with vulnerable families

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Kherson Regional Military Administration and UNICEF are working together to help vulnerable children and families. They intend to create mobile brigades, provide psychosocial support, train social workers, and support spaces to support children.

Kherson Regional State Administration and child protection specialists (UNICEF) discussed further cooperation in providing assistance to vulnerable children and their families in the region. Also, material and technical assistance to educational institutions and the creation of children's spaces to support children and their parents will continue, UNN reports .

Details

A delegation from the United Nations Office in Ukraine (UNICEF), which implements projects aimed at protecting children's rights and providing financial assistance to foster and guardian families and adoptive families, visited Kherson. According to official information, Yaroslav Shanko, the deputy head of the Kherson Regional Administrative Office, met with UNICEF child protection specialists.

Image

Among the key topics of discussion were child protection issues in Kherson Oblast and further cooperation in this area: creating mobile teams to work with vulnerable families, conducting lectures for parents to provide psychosocial support, and training social workers to provide quality services to vulnerable children and their families.

Kherson region under fire again: russians wound an elderly couple24.01.24, 12:49 • 24188 views

It is also stated that work will continue on creating children's spaces to support children and their parents and provide material and technical assistance to educational institutions.

Recall

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, during a meeting with representatives of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, discussed the continuation and strengthening of UNHCR's assistance to people affected by Russian shelling in Odesa region and IDPs.

Also UNN reportedthat a video about how Ukrainian children live with air raid alert appeared on the Telegram of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Four more Ukrainian children were returned from Russia and the TOT25.01.24, 11:02 • 63142 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

