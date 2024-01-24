Kherson region under fire again: russians wound an elderly couple
As a result of a russian airstrike on Novoberyslav, a couple was injured. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.
In the morning, on January 24, russian occupation forces conducted an air strike on Novoberislav, injuring a couple. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
This morning, Russian aircraft attacked Novoberislav. A couple was injured. A 58-year-old woman suffered an explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her arm and face. Her husband, 59, was also diagnosed with blast trauma and contusion
According to him, doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate. They are currently being treated.
Addendum
It is also known that in the morning the occupants struck at Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling , a 22-year-old man was wounded.
Recall
Kherson region suffered 101 attacks by Russian troops yesterday. Earlier it was reported that 4 people were killed and 6 wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks.