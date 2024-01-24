Kherson region under fire again: russians wound an elderly couple

In the morning, on January 24, russian occupation forces conducted an air strike on Novoberislav, injuring a couple. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

This morning, Russian aircraft attacked Novoberislav. A couple was injured. A 58-year-old woman suffered an explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her arm and face. Her husband, 59, was also diagnosed with blast trauma and contusion - Prokudin summarized.

According to him, doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate. They are currently being treated.

Russian strike on Beryslav in Kherson region: a dead man was pulled out of the rubble

Addendum

It is also known that in the morning the occupants struck at Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling , a 22-year-old man was wounded.

Recall

Kherson region suffered 101 attacks by Russian troops yesterday. Earlier it was reported that 4 people were killed and 6 wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks.