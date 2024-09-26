Hostile attacks in Kherson region: 2 people killed, 14 wounded

Yesterday, Kherson region again became the target of hostile attacks. Unfortunately, this aggression killed 2 people and injured 14 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, numerous settlements were in the enemy's crosshairs, including Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Stanislav, Sadove, Muzykivka, Naddnipryanske, Zymivnyk, Tomina Balka, Shyroka Balka, Inzhenerne, Tokarivka, Novodmitrivka, Beryslav, Monastyrske, Shlyakhove, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Havryilvka, Tomaryne, Odradokamyanka, and the city of Kherson.

Thus, the invaders struck at critical infrastructure, including administrative buildings, medical facilities, cultural institutions, and residential areas.

Two people were killed and 14 others were injured. Among the damaged buildings are 9 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses, as well as a cell tower, gas pipeline, warehouses and cars.

During a nighttime drone attack, air defense forces destroyed two enemy Shahed-131/136 drones.

