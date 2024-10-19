Honest end to the war and lasting peace: Zelenskyy meets with French Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France. They discussed the fair end of the war and France's support for the Victory Plan as a way to a just peace.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. They talked about an honest end to the war and a lasting peace, UNN reports.
"I am grateful to France for supporting the Victory Plan - the points that can really bring real diplomacy and a just peace closer. And we will be grateful to France for working with our other partners to have a common vision that only an honest end to the war can really guarantee a lasting peace," Zelensky said.
France supports Victory Plan - Barrot19.10.24, 12:44 • 51782 views
Victory Plan, Peace Formula, Defense Cooperation, and Energy: Sibiga held talks with French Foreign Minister19.10.24, 14:24 • 21395 views