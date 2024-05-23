Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off mobilization reservations in a social media lottery has been compared to The Hunger Games

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105973 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110204 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158437 views
Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off mobilization reservations in a social media lottery has been compared to The Hunger Games

Kyiv  •  UNN

Social media users harshly criticized the idea of the head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, to raffle off mobilization reservations, comparing it to the movie The Hunger Games, where children are forced to fight for their lives.

Social media users have criticized the idea of the head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, to raffle off mobilization reservations in a lottery, comparing it to the movie "The Hunger Games," UNN reports.

In a comment to journalists, Hetmantsev said that it would be fair if the mobilization reservation was drawn in a lottery.

"The issue of booking will always be unfair for someone. Because those who do not fall into the preferential categories will perceive it as an unfair reservation. I would use the example of the United States of America, where conscription is based on certain dates of birth, determined by a random "lottery". ... And those people who were born on that date were drafted. Regardless of their profession or occupation. Then it would be fair," he said.

Social media users reacted harshly to Hetmantsev's idea. They compared it to the movie The Hunger Games.

The American fantasy film The Hunger Games is set in the state of Panem, in post-apocalyptic North America. Panem consists of the wealthy Capitol and twelve poorer districts. As punishment for a past rebellion against the Capitol, each year, by lottery , the districts choose one boy and one girl between the ages of 12 and 18 to participate in the Hunger Games. The chosen ones, the "tribunes," must fight each other in an arena controlled by the Capitol until only one of them survives. The winner of the Hunger Games will receive  fame and fortune. 

Hetmantseva was also reminded of the slogan proclaimed by President Panem before the start of the survival competition.

"But the hunger games will begin. And may luck be on your side," wrote one of the users.

In addition, in comments to posts about Hetmantsev's idea, social media users note that he is completely out of touch with the present and does not understand that his idea will stir up society. Ukrainians did not forget to point out that Hetmantsev is "destroying the economy" of the country with his initiatives.

Despite the video, Hetmantsev tried to justify that he had not said such things and accused the media of lying.

Earlier, Hetmantsev said that  he plans to include in his draft law on the "white business club" a provisionallowing tax authorities to decide which entrepreneurs can book their employees, which raises concerns about corruption risks and discrimination against non-members.

Economists interviewed by UNNhave previously pointed out that the draft law is discriminatory and violates the presumption of innocence by dividing businesses in Ukraine into "white" and "violators" without a court decision. Its real purpose is not to reduce pressure on business, but to create a "nightmare" for those who are not included in the list of the chosen ones. In addition, giving tax officials the right to decide who can become an elected official has the risk that this will be used to extort money from entrepreneurs.

One can only imagine what will happen when the tax authorities also get the right to decide who has the right to book their employees and who does not. Especially after the new mobilization rules came into force.

This raises the question of whether Hetmantsev will thus create a "club of evaders" in the country, and at the same time add to the list of millionaires.

The Verkhovna Rada has supported in the first reading a draft law that proposes to create a "white business club" with simplified relations with tax authorities for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax laws. According to Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Rada's tax committee, the "white business club" will divide entrepreneurs into friends and foes - some will have preferences, while others will be subject to the law. 

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
pivnichna-amerykaNorth America
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

