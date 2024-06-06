Hetmantsev in a social network mocks the judge and calls on others to do so, which is unacceptable for a deputy-human rights activist

Chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev in a social network mocks a judge who considers a case on illegal tobacco, expresses contempt of court and calls on others to do so. This is unacceptable behavior of a deputy. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by human rights activist Eduard Bagirov.

In his Telegram channel, Hetmantsev published a post in which he reported that the Bureau of economic security stopped the production of illegal tobacco by Orion Tobacco LLC, cutting out the equipment. "A group of individuals associated with the evil criminal genius Alperin is accused of manufacturing and storing fake excise tax stamps for the purpose of using them in the sale of tobacco products of their own production in the Odessa region. in other words, in stealing the tobacco excise tax from the army," Hetmantsev added.

According to him, the prosecutor filed a motion with the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev to seize the equipment. however, the court session under the chairmanship of Judge Tsitkich does not take place for unknown reasons. Hetmantsev also noted that the same court in the past repeatedly returned the equipment to the owner, "so that he could continue the crime without obstacles." "I am convinced that this time the postponement is due to the fact that a highly respected judge deeply and carefully examines the entire long criminal fate of the instrument of crime in order to make an impartial and fair decision not in favor of the illegal tobacco industry, but in the end in favor of the rule of law. Let's support Judge Tsitkich in his difficult daily defense of the honor of the High title of Judge, and by making him known as an unconditional fighter against organized crime, help him defend this honor! Reposts, Sheri, blessings, praises, hymns, odes, akathists and even inscriptions on fences in honor of Judge Tsitkich are welcome in every possible way!",- urged Hetmantsev.

The fact is that for the last 30 years, citizens of Ukraine who have temporary power, such as deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, ministers, government representatives, they publicly make such statements in order to get a certain goal. Direct threats, any insults, this is unacceptable. Because in Ukraine, we must build a judicial power that is not only independent and inviolable, like Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, who cannot be touched, insulted in any way, or spoken to the eyes, or written posts in social networks. You can not express your personal opinion about the actions or omissions of judges if you have a temporary mandate from the authorities. I emphasize – the temporary mandate of the authorities - Bagirov noted.

He added that despite the fact that Hetmantsev did not see direct pressure on the judge or threats in the post, the chairman of the Tax Committee of the Rada "mocked the judge, he insulted the judge, and this can also be considered relative pressure on the judge.

"As for the question of whether there is a threat in Getmantsev's words, I did not see it. But bullying, disrespect for the judge and appeals to the citizens of Ukraine to consider the court's decision illegal and biased in advance. Appeals of Ukrainian citizens not to respect the judge and in his person the judicial system of Ukraine are unacceptable, a deputy cannot do this.whatever this judge is, he is a judge, he makes decisions in the name of Ukraine and you can not insult, frighten, threaten the judges of Ukraine," the human rights activist stressed.

Bagirov also noted that this is not the first violation committed by the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada.

"I have studied Hetmantsev's previous statements, actions or omissions well and I know that if he is not a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, he will receive a long prison term for his activities, but this is another matter," Bagirov said.

Retired president of the All-Ukrainian Association of judges Denys Nevyadomsky noted that such appeals of Hetmans violate the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The MP, according to him, in particular calls for interference in the activities of the court, and also violates the presumption of innocence.

Lawyer Dmitry Kasyanenko noted that Getmantsev's message can be regarded as pressure on the judge and influence on his decision. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko noted that Hetmantsev tries to influence the court through social networks through public opinion and assumes the role of a judge determining which decision of Themis Buda is legal in criminal proceedings on illegal tobacco.

Detectives of the Bureau of economic security of Ukraine conducted searches at the production facilities and warehouses of an enterprise licensed for the official production of tobacco products. The mentioned company is associated with a well-known sub-sanctioned Odessa smuggler Vadim Alperin.